BIRKIRKARA 1

Falcone 31

SENGLEA 1

Wilkson 44 pen

Birkirkara failed to keep their positive momentum as they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Senglea Atheltic.

The Cottonera side had defeated the Stripes in the first round but yesterday, Birkirkara started as firm favourites after winning four out of the last five matches.

They held the initiative for long stretches and although they managed to open the score, they conceded the equaliser by the end of the first half.

In the second half, they retained an edge over their opponents and even if Senglea had to play for around 15 minutes in ten men, Birkirkara failed to notch the winner, missing a penalty four minutes in added time.

Birkirkara had two changes from the team that defeated Floriana last week as Johann Bezzina and Ryan Fenech replaced Oscar Carniello and Caio Henrique. On the other hand, Leighton Grech was preferred to Jan Tanti for Senglea.

Following a quiet start, Senglea went close on 13 minutes with a cross-shot from the right by Marcelo Dias.

Fourteen minutes later, Falcone met Cain Attard’s cross but his header finished wide.

But the Argentine made amends on 31 minutes when he connected to Isaac Ntow’s corner kick to head the ball home.

However, two minutes from the end of the first half, Senglea levelled matters. Wilfried Zamble was floored by goalkeeper Andrew Hogg as the Senglea striker entered the area. Referee Emanuel Grech pointed to the spot and Jose Wilkson made no mistake.

Just before the end of the first half, Falcone went close once again with a shot from inside the area which was neutralised by goalkeeper Matthew Farrugia.

Four minutes in the second half, substitute Michael Mifsud had a shot from the left cleared off the line by Dejan Debono and just past the hour, a rising shot by Matthew Guillaumier ended just over.

On 63 minutes, Dias hit the side netting with a fine effort from the right.

Senglea were reduced to ten men on 77 minutes. Dias received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Ntow after being cautioned earlier on for passing remarks to the referee.

In the dying minutes, Birkirkara tried to put more pressure on their opponents but the Senglea rearguard seemed to be in control with Farrugia hardly being tested.

Birkirkara still could have won three minutes into stoppage time when Senglea defender Sigitas Olberkis handled the ball inside the area but from the spot Falcone’s effort was partially saved by Matthew Farrugia. Substitute Caio took the rebound but his conclusion scraped past the far post.