Birkirkara dropped their first points of this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Floriana on Sunday.

The Stripes, therefore, failed to keep pace with leaders Hibernians who now enjoy a two-point lead over Andre Paus’ side. Floriana, on the other hand, remain unbeaten with their third draw in four matches.

The game was a balanced affair that saw the Greens take the lead late in the first half and the Stripes levelling matters on the restart.

