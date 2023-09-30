Birkirkara and Hibernians will be looking to bounce back from a difficult week when they go head-to-head in the BOV Premier League at the National Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off: 3pm).

The Stripes come into Saturday's clash on the back of a disappointing week which saw them pick just one point from their last two matches, after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Floriana before being pegged back at the death by Valletta for a 1-1 draw in midweek.

On the other hand, Hibernians also saw their unbeaten start come to an end this week when they were beaten by Floriana 2-0, a loss that left them three points adrift of the Greens and Ħamrun Spartans who are currently sharing the top spot.

Branko Nisevic, the Hibernians coach, said that he expects a strong response from his players as they look to head into the international break on a positive note.

