For a long time, Birkirkara and Hibernians was a rivalry that set up memorable clashes and close-affair title races, not to mention the cup finals that both teams contended throughout the years.

The two sides will renew this classic match when they meet for the second time this season as the Assikura Women’s League continues with Matchday 11.

In the reverse fixture, Birkirkara had to wait until the final 10 minutes to grab a couple of goals through Ann-Marie Said and Stephania Farrugia and pick up the three points.

