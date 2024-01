Birkirkara scored an important win in the Assikura Women’s League second round finale after beating Mġarr United 4-0.

This win kept the Stripes on top with a four-point lead above second-place Swieqi United who also won, clinching the three points against Lija Athletic.

Meanwhile, Hibernians scored 17 in a comfortable win against lowly Mtarfa while Valletta beat San Ġwann in a crucial game in bottom side of the standings.

