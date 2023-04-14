BIRKIRKARA 3

Yankam 15

Iorio 45; Alves 75

PIETA HOTSPURS 2

Bangura 63; Iorio 90og

BIRKIRKARA

A. Sylla-6, O. Iorio-6.5, E. Pepe-6 (79 N. Micallef), Y. Yankam-7.5, P. Mbong-7 (82 M. Fedele), K. Zammit-6, C. Attard-6, E. Cabrera-7 (81 K. Tulimieri), S. Zibo-6, D. Ribeiro-7 (78 M. Gambin), A. Ciolacu-5 (74 A. Alves).

PIETA HOTSPURS

R. Cini-5, S. Okoh-6, C. Bangura-5, A. Temitope-6, D. Zerafa-6.5 (84 L. Gatt), J. Ghio-5.5 (65 T. Yamaguchi), T. Agius-6 (66 A. Schembri Wismayer), A. Hovhannisyan-6.5, K. Leonardi-6 (65 K. Briffa), I. Farrugia-6 (84 G. Xuereb), Z. Leonardi-6.

Referee S. Petrovic.

Yellow cards Agius, Z. Leonardi.

BOV Player of the match Yannick Yankam (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara will be back in the UEFA club competitions this summer after the Stripes saw off a battling Pieta Hotspurs side by the odd goal in five to secure a thrilling victory a the National Stadium.

To be fair, Birkirkara seemed to hold too much firepower for the struggling Hotspurs and built a comfortable two-goal advantage by the end of the first half.

