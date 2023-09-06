The backing from the home support will play an important role for Birkirkara as the Maltese champions launch their Women’s Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

The Stripes will host Montenegro’s Breznica, winners of last season’s domestic title in the Group 11 semi-final of their qualifying tournament, at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

Awaiting the winner in the final is highly-rated Zurich of Switzerland, – pencilled in for Saturday – who are expected to be the qualifier from this group and advance to the second round of the qualification round together with the winners of the other ten groups.

Birkirkara are hoping that the home crowd can inspire them to write another memorable chapter in the local women’s game.

