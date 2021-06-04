Birkirkara are looking to replace last season’s goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone with another Italian as they are negotiating with Francesco Anacoura.

Anacoura, 26, was most recently playing for CS Maritimo U-23 side in Portugal, with whom he played between September 2019 and March 2020, before the Covid-19 halted their league.

In Portugal, Anacoura featured 23 times in the U-23’s league and boasts 13 appearances in the second-tier while representing Cova Piedade between 2017 and 2019.

