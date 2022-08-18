Birkirkara opened their UEFA Women’s Champions League commitments with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of SFK Sarajevo of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Stripes, representing Malta as the domestic champions, faced the Bosnian champions in their first match from Group 7 of the first qualifying round of the 2022/2023 edition.

Group 7, composed also of Olimpija Cluj of Romania and Glentoran of Northern Ireland, is played in Romania with the other two teams set to face each other this evening.

