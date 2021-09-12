BALZAN 1

Mijic 39

BIRKIRKARA 2

Falcone 2; Macedo 45

BALZAN

V. Vranes-6, A. Loof-6, S. Arab-5.5 (84 N. Frendo), M. Duric-7, P. Fenech-6, A. Alves-6, M. Johnson-6.5, U. Ljubomirac-6.5, M. Mijic-7 (79 G. Camilleri), A. Andrejic-6 (70 B. Kaljevic-5), S. Cipriott-6 (79 M. Grima).

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes-6, E. Ruiz-6, Y. Yankam-5.5, L. Montebello-6, P. Mbong-6 (63 L. Aguirre), K. Zammit-6, F. Falcone-6.5, C. Attard-6.5, O. Carniello-6, J. Macedo-7 (82 K. Bevis), D. Venancio (25 R. Scicluna-5.5).

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Ruiz, Cipriott, Scicluna, Arab, Duric.

BOV Player of the match: Milos Mijic (Balzan)

Early days these may be, but Birkirkara delivered a powerful statement of intent yesterday when they won their third straight match from the start of a season for the first time under the helm of André Paus.

The Stripes who misfired at the start of the campaign in each of the past three editions, this year, they were off to a blistering start to the season as they are currently sharing top spot with Hibernians on a maximum nine points.

Federico Falcone took just 92 seconds to break the deadlock. In a game of countless chances, that early goal set the tone for an entertaining encounter.

