Birkirkara maintained their moment of grace when they registered their third win in a week to climb eighth in the standings on 13 points.

It’s quite a turnaround in fortunes for the Stripes but it was far from vintage stuff for André Paus’ troops yesterday. Birkirkara only had to summon their minimum to outsmart an overcautious Senglea team which rarely had a sniff of the opposing goal.

The same players in the same formation will deliver the same goods against Senglea Athletic, Paus must have thought as he put the same starting XI for the third game in a row.

