Birkirkara flexed their muscles in their first Top Four game as they hit four past Mġarr United for the second consecutive week.

The Stripes took the lead inside the opening 26 minutes through Veronique Mifsud.

After the change of ends, Birkirkara doubled their lead through Alishia Sultana before goals from Arianna Del Moral and Sultana’s second helped the Stripes to cement their league lead.

