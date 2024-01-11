The final weekend of action from the second round of the Assikura Women’s League will pit Birkirkara and Mġarr United against each other.

The two teams will meet in Friday night’s kick-off at the Victor Tedesco Stadium as Birkirkara will be looking to retain their four-point lead while Mġarr will be looking to make amends for last week’s heavy defeat against Swieqi United.

The Owls, on their part, start favourites to pick up the three points against Lija Athletic while Hibernians will be also looking to secure another victory as they meet bottom side Mtarfa.

More details on SportsDesk.