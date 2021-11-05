The highly-anticipated top of the table clash in the MFA Women’s League between Birkirkara and Mġarr United provided no goals in what has been a pulsating encounter between the two title challengers.

A draw from which fellow league rivals Swieqi United benefitted as they secured their third consecutive win of the season, closing the gap with both Birkirkara and Mġarr who remain joint-leaders of the league with 10 points. The Oranges follow in third with nine and with a game in hand.

The head to head between Birkirkara and Mġarr was also a clash between current national team goalkeeper Patricia Ebejer, defending the Greens’ goal and long-serving custodian Tonina Dimech, Malta’s first ever international goalkeeper back in 2003. Dimech is currently serving between Birkirkara’s sticks following Janice Xuereb’s injury in September.

