Birkirkara and Mġarr United made it two wins out of two after beating Kirkop United and Mosta respectively on Matchday Two of the women’s championship.

The Stripes netted seven past Kirkop United, highlighting their offensive prowess as they have already scored 15 goals in two outings.

Ethiopia international Loza Abera was once again one of Birkirkara’s main protagonists as she found the net twice, opening the score on 15 minutes before adding a second five minutes before half-time.

In between, Veronique Mifsud, Ann-Marie Said and Kailey Willis had helped Birkirkara open a four-goal lead inside the first 24 minutes.

After the change of ends, Malta international Ylenia Carabott, who was making her first start this season, made it 6-0 before Tracy Teuma sealed Birkirkara’s win.

Kirkop pulled one back through Isabelle Mazzitelli, formerly of Birkirkara.

Featuring for Kirkop was Sarah Urpani, who has recently swapped the Stripes for the Reds on a one-year loan deal.

Mġarr provided Mosta a difficult start to the women’s championship as they cruised to a 6-0 win.

Brenda Borg was the Greens’ hero when she netted a hat-trick on 23, 59 and 80 minutes.

It was Roxanne Micallef who drew first blood with a sixth-minute goal before Francesca Chircop doubled the lead for her second goal in as many matches with Mġarr.

Claudette Xuereb was the other scorer for Mġarr when scoring the team’s sixth goal late on.

Elsewhere, Swieqi United registered their first win of the season after beating Hibernians 7-0.

Making her first Swieqi appearance was Malta captain Dorianne Theuma who together with a number of former Paola players penned a deal with the Oranges.

Two goals from Emma Xuereb and one from Jade Flask in between helped Swieqi open a three-goal lead in the first 45 minutes.

After the change of ends, Flask extended the lead just before the hour-mark. Late goals from Celeste Grech and a brace from former Birkirkara player Kelly Agius Pace wrapped up the win for Swieqi.

NEXT FIXTURES

TUESDAY

Mġarr Ground

Mġarr United vs Birkirkara - 20.15

Dingli Ground

Raiders Għargħur vs Mosta - 20.15

Mosta Ground

Swieqi United vs Kirkop 20.15

Photo c/o Maria Farrugia/Swieqi United