Mġarr United and Birkirkara are again sharing top spot in the women’s league following their wins over Raiders Għargħur and Swieqi United respectively.

On Tuesday, Mġarr took sole leadership for 24 hours after easing past Raiders Għargħur 9-0. The Greens’ hero was youth Haley Bugeja who netted seven of the nine goals scored by Mġarr.

Last season, Bugeja was the top scorer in both the U-19’s and seniors league.

Birkirkara responded the following day with a 4-1 victory over Swieqi United that put daylight between them and the Oranges, joining the Greens at the top on 10 points.

Six goals in the opening 45 minutes helped Mġarr wrap up the win quickly in a one-sided affair against Raiders with Bugeja grabbing four goals. Francesca Chircop netted the other two goals to make it four goals in as many appearances with the Greens.

On the restart, Raymond Vella’s side added two more goals courtesy of Bugeja. The latter is now leading the scorer list with eight goals after grabbing one against Birkirkara in the previous Matchday.

Meanwhile, defending champions Birkirkara outworked Swieqi as they dominated proceedings to extend their perfect start and maintain the league leadership.

For this game, Birkirkara coach Melania Bajada handed a starting debut to newly-signed Esther Anu, replacing Ylenia Carabott whomoved to Italy with Chievo.

The Stripes made their pressure count as they opened a two-goal lead inside the first 25 minutes following goals from skipper Stephania Farrugia and Tracy Teuma.

Swieqi pulled one back through Chantelle Grech who capitalised from a set-piece situation.

Despite the Oranges’ efforts to grab an equaliser, the Stripes remained composed and it took them just two minutes after the restart to restore their two-goal lead through Raina Giusti.

Past the hour mark, Ethiopia forward Loza Abera netted her fifth of the season to seal the Stripes win.

Elsewhere, Mosta and Hibernians shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. The Paolites forged ahead through a Shakira Bugeja penalty but Mosta pegged them back thanks to Lynn Fenech, ten minutes from time.

The Blues are now on two points after three games while Hibernians have picked up their first point of the season.

The women’s league resumes after the international break as the Malta women’s national team will be involved in a Women’s Euro 2021 qualifying double-header against Israel and Italy this month.

NEXT FIXTURES

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Mosta Ground

Hibernians vs Raiders - 20.15

Dingli Ground

Kirkop United vs Mosta - 20.15

WEDNESDAY – NOVEMBER 20

Mġarr Ground

Mġarr United vs Swieqi - 20.15

Bye: Birkirkara.

Standings: Mġarr United, Birkirkara 10; Swieqi United 7; Mosta, Raiders Għargħur 2; Hibernians 1; Kirkop United 0.