Birkirkara and Mġarr United cancelled each other in a 1-1 draw in the top game from Matchday Three of the BOV Women’s League.

Going into the first direct encounter of the season, both the Stripes and Greens were joint-leaders at six points after a perfect start to the season.

Having had to settle for a point, Birkirkara and Mġarr are now joined by Swieqi United in first place with seven points after the Oranges eased past Kirkop United 5-0.

As promised, Mġarr and Birkirkara brought a lot of agonism into the match with the Stripes dominating proceedings in the early stages.

But as Birkirkara failed to make their pressure count, their missed chances came back to haunt them when the Greens opened the score against the run of play.

In fact, young Haley Bugeja put the side led by former Malta international Raymond Vella ahead to net her first goal of the season.

Nonetheless, Birkirkara still managed to level terms before half-time when Ann-Marie Said surprised Mġarr goalkeeper Rachel Borg directly from a free-kick.

After the change of ends, Birkirkara brought on fresh legs in their bid to find a winner, including Esther Anu who was making her first Stripes appearance.

However, neither them nor Mġarr were successful in their attempts as they had to settle for a draw.

Meanwhile, Swieqi broke little sweat as they netted five past Kirkop. Jade Flask propelled the Oranges towards a two-goal lead in the first 45 minutes.

After the break, former Kirkop United forward Demi Magrin struck a third with a well-hit shot from the edge of the area.

In the closing stages, Malta skipper Dorianne Theuma opened her Swieqi account when she grabbed a brace.

Theuma’s first goal came from a trademark free-kick that stunned Kirkop goalkeeper Sharon Constantino and then she grabbed Swieqi’s fifth from the penalty spot to seal the three points.

Elsewhere, Raiders Għargħur and Mosta fired blanks in a goalless stalemate. Raiders have now two points while Mosta chalked their first after playing two games each in this league, so far.

NEXT FIXTURES

TUESDAY

Mosta Ground

Mosta vs Hibernians - 20.15

Dingli Ground

Raiders Għargħur vs Mġarr - 20.15

WEDNESDAY

Mġarr Ground

Birkirkara vs Swieqi United - 20.15

Bye: Kirkop United.

Standings: Birkirkara, Mġarr United, Swieqi United 7; Raiders Għargħur 2; Mosta 1; Hibernians, Kirkop United 0.