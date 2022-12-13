Birkirkara will have the opportunity to end their 2022 commitments in the Assikura Women’s League as sole leaders as three games will be played on Republic Day, this Tuesday.

The reigning champions will be in action in this week’s slate of fixtures while joint-leaders Swieqi United will be serving a bye.

However, the Stripes have a daunting task at hand as they will take on rivals Mġarr United in the highlight clash of the week.

More details here.