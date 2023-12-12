An exhibition featuring about 27 antique bambini (statuettes of Baby Jesus) is being held at the Birkirkara Collegiate Museum from December 10 to January 5.

The Word Made Flesh aims to help visitors rediscover the beauty of the image of Baby Jesus as the main focal point of the Christmas season.

Around 10 antique collectors came together to share their hidden treasures which include a 300-year-old Maltese wax bambino and works from Sicily, Italy, Spain and Northern Europe.

Besides the temporary exhibition, visitors will be able to view other items displayed at the museum all year round. These include silverware by the famous Cannataci brothers, brocades, vestments, altar antependiums, sculptures and various paintings, among others.

One can also visit the basilica, currently adorned for Christmas.

Entrance to the museum is through the basilica’s sacristy. It will be open from Monday to Friday from 6.30 to 8.30pm and on Sundays and December 13 from 9am to noon. It will be closed on December 25, 26, January 1, 2 and on Saturdays.

A catalogue of the exhibited works will be available at the door.