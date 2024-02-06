A day after Birkirkara announced a shift in coaching staff with women’s team coach Jose Borg set to take over the men’s side as well, coach Brian Chetcuti was back on the sidelines to lead the team for a final match before taking a step back into the role of assistant coach to Borg.

And it was a long evening for him and the team as it took 111 minutes for the winning goal against a resistant Sirens side at the Hibernians Stadium.

The FA Trophy holders were the first to put an opposing goalkeeper into action within the first five minutes as an Alex Satariano shot from the right was parried away by Andrea Cassar.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...