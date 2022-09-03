Birkirkara kept their top spot in the BOV Premier League when they edged Floriana 1-0 at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Stripes are now sole leaders of the league on nine points, followed By Gudja United in second who beat former joint leaders Balzan 1-0, a game that was played simultaneously.

Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco made just one change to his squad from their win over Zebbug Rangers as Paul Mbong started on the bench, replaced by Neil Micallef. Floriana coach Gianluca Atzori named Andrei Ciolacu, Carlo Zammit Lonardelli, and Eden Hershkovich to the starting eleven instead of Ulises Arias, Kemar Reid, and Matteja Vaselji after being held by Sirens last week.

Both sides took their time to study their opponent with the first real chance coming to Floriana after a misplaced hit by Enrico Pepe just missed his own goalpost.

