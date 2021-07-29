BIRKIRKARA 1

Venancio 27

O. LJUBLJANA 0

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes, C. Attard, O. Carniello, E. Pepe, J. Machedo (89 L. Aguirre), C. Bonanni (78 R. Scicluna), C. Venancio, Y. Yankam (106 J. Bezzina), K. Zammit, F. Falcone (100 R. Briffa), L. Montebello (94 P. Mbong).

O. LJUBLJANA

N. Vidmar, E. Gliha (56 M. Pavlovic), A. Delamea Milnar, U. Korun, E. Boakye (J. Andrejasic), T. Tomic, N. Kapun, S. Petrov (56 G. Kurez), S. Seslar (106 E. Ostrc), Aldair, M. Nukic (95 D. Spehar).

Referee Bram Van Driessche (Belgium).

Yellow cards Delamea Milnar, Yankam, Aldair, Korun, Aguirre, Briffa.

PENALTY SEQUENCE

Pepe (B) scores 1-0; Elsnik (OL) scores 1-1; Venancio (B) scores 2-1; Spehar (OL) scores 2-2; Bezzina (B) scores 3-2; Tomic (OL) scores 3-3; Aguirre (B) scores 4-3; Ostrc (OL) scores 4-4; Mbong (B) misses 4-4; Aldair (OL) scores 5-4.

Birkirkara suffered a heart-breaking elimination from the Conference League after bowing out of the UEFA competition after losing a penalty shoot-out against Slovenian giants Olimpija Ljubljana.

The Stripes needed a perfect performance to turn around last week’s 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Slovenia and they looked well on course to reach their objective.

In fact, Diego Venancio’s spectacular opener had put the Maltese Premier League side back on level terms on aggregate and had also opportunities to grab a second goal that would earn them a place in the next round.

