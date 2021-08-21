BIRKIRKARA 2

Montebello 40

Falcone 58

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Soares 32

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes-6, E. Pepe-6, Y. Yankam-6.5 (70 L. Aguirre), L. Montebello-7 (86 K. Bevis), P. Mbong-6.5 (57 C. Bonanni), K. Zammit-6, F. Falcone-6 (86 E. Ruiz), C. Attard-6, O. Carniello-6, J. Macedo-6 (69 R. Scicluna), D. Venancio-6.5.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-5.5, D. Gojkovic-5.5, J. Mbong-6.5. A. Soares-6, F. Sasere-5.5, J. Corbalan-5.5, P. Djordjevic-6 (80 A. Oyama), K. Micallef-6 (74 C. Mercieca), C. Dielna-6.5, E. Marcelina-6 (86 S. Lagzir), F. El Bakhtaoui-6.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Pepe, Micallef, Scicluna, Gojkovic.

Red card: Bonanni (B) 90.

BOV Player of the Match: Luke Montebello (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara came back from a goal down to beat Ħamrun Spartans 2-1 and register their second win from as many matches.

Although during the first half, they did not create as many chances as their opponents, the Stripes were a better side overall and deserved to take home the three points.

For Ħamrun, this second consecutive defeat was another reality check as once again they failed to impress and they need to improve in order to defend the title won last season.

Both sides had one change from their last outing as Paul Mbong was preferred to Claudio Bonanni for Birkirkara and Faissal El Bakhtaoui was handed his first start, replacing Soufiane Lagzir.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta