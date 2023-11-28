Birkirkara president Michael Valenzia has told his players that they need to assume responsibility for the team’s poor run of form and has warned them that they have to fight for their future in their next matches until the end of the year.

On Sunday, Birkirkara suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted side Naxxar Lions, their fourth upset of the season, which led to the immediate resignation of first-team coach Giovanni Tedesco.

Following Tedesco’s departure, the club committee decided to hand the reins of the team to assistant coach Brian Chetcuti, who is set to take charge of the team for Saturday’s clash against Premier League joint-leaders Ħamrun Spartans as they continue their search for the ideal candidate to take over the team.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Valenzia admitted that since the start of the Premier League, the team has been hampered by some important absentees due to injuries and personal issues but still believes that the team should have performed much better.

