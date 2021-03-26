Birkirkara councillors representing the Nationalist Party have called for a meeting for residents to discuss a proposed pedestrian bridge in Triq il-Knisja l-Qadima crossing over Triq il-Wied.

The councillors said in a statement the council should keep all councillors, residents, organisations, interested NGOs and the public, informed of developments regarding the bridge, being proposed by Infrastructure Malta.

The project, they said, should only be carried out if it is in the best interests of residents and the public and the town’s cultural authenticity.

They called for a meeting for all those interested in the project and said the council should register itself with the Planning Authority as an interested party to make its voice heard once a formal position is taken.