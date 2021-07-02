Birkirkara have ushered in a new era as newly-appointed club president Michael Valenzia is eyeing further improvement from last season.

Valenzia, who succeeded Frank Zarb after the latter’s resignation in May, is confident that the Stripes can be competitive in the upcoming 12-team Premier League season.

“The objective is to improve on the previous campaign and we are effecting some changes in our squad to present ourselves with a competitive team in the upcoming campaign,” Valenzia told a news conference.

“We have brought in new players, but we are not finished yet, therefore the team that will play in next week’s UEFA Europa Conference League won’t be the final squad.

