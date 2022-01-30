BIRKIRKARA 1

Montebello 10

GŻIRA UNITED 0

BIRKIRKARA

A.Sylla-7, E. Pepe-6.5, Y. Yankam-7 (89 E. Ruiz), L.Montebello-6, C. Bonanni6-, J. Nsumoh-5 (64 P. Mbong-), R. Scicluna-6, B. Ngissah-5 (64 F. Falcone), O. Carniello-7, L. Aguirre-5, D. Venacio-6.

GZIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-7, M. Cosic-5.5, N. Muscat-6, S. Pisani-6.5, Z. Scerri-5 (90 L. Tabone), A. Pavic-7, N. Portelli-5 (46 C. Gauci-5), M. Maxuell-5, Jefferson-4, J. Mendoza-6 (46 T. Kolega-5.5),

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Yellow card: Jefferson, Bonanni, Yankam, Muscat, Sylla

BOV player of the match: Amara Sylla (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara edged past a careless Gżira United side to climb third in the standings, level with Ħamrun Spartans and seven points adrift of runaway leaders Hibernians.

It was an early Luke Montebello strike that sealed this victory for Birkirkara on an afternoon when little went right for Gżira United.

