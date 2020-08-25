Over half the health and safety regulations breaches occurred in just 10 localities during July, according to official statistics. Most of the infringements took place at construction sites.

More than a quarter of the breaches took place in Birkirkara, Qormi and Swieqi alone.

The top 10 localities were breaches were reported are: Birkirkara: 81; Qormi: 49; Swieqi: 44; Mġarr: 40; Żurrieq: 39; Rabat: 35; Żejtun: 35; Mellieħa: 33; Dingli: 27; Mqabba: 23.

The violations committed in these localities amount to 60 per cent of the 680 cases the Occupational Health and Safety Authority had to deal with in July.

Mark Gauci, the authority’s CEO, told Times of Malta that most of the site inspections were conducted on construction sites.

“The sites identified for a visit were either the result of a complaint having reached OHSA, or where serious breaches were evident from the outside. OHSA officers only visit workplaces where serious breaches are suspected of being present and the numbers for July reflect this bias,” Gauci explained.

Possibly fatal infractions were seen in one of every six cases inspected in July and the OHSA has 450 pending legal action cases over breaches that were found and reported.

The July report also mentioned that the most common problem was the risk of workers falling from heights.

The assessments were carried out in the same month that construction worker Sarjo Conteh was killed when a wall collapsed at a building site in Cospicua. A magisterial inquiry is ongoing.

When asked whether, based on this report, occupational health and safety violations were widespread, Gauci said that this is not representative of “the entire economic spectrum of activities, and not even in the case of construction projects, an increasing number of which are abiding with the applicable obligations.”

The authority conducts campaigns targeting different economic sectors in order to “disseminate information or to address specific risks”.

Gauci explained the extent of the health and safety officers’ roles in the field.

An order to stop all work activity can be issued until it is considered safe to work again.

“An order can only be revoked by an officer, and it is up to the duty holder to inform OHSA when all remedial measures have been taken.” Officers then follow up and make sure remedial action has been taken.

Repeat offenders were subject to future inspections, upon which judicial proceedings can be issued wherever administrative fines do not suffice.

The OHSA had previously called for sped up court proceedings to reduce the backlog of cases, harsher judgments and an increase in its resources in order to conduct its mandated goals more effectively.