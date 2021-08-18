Birkirkara FC will be Malta’s representatives in this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League as they will launch their qualifying campaign with a stern test against Scottish giants Glasgow City FC, this morning (kick-off: 11am).

The 2021-22 edition will see a first qualifying round with Birkirkara pitted in Group 2 alongside today’s opponents, BIIK, of Kazakhstan and Slovakia’s Slovan Bratislava.

After today’s matches, there will be a final to determine the one qualifier from this group into the next round. A ranking match for the third place will be also held.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.