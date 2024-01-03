Birkirkara FC have announced that they have parted ways with Montenegrin defender Jovan Pajovic and Italian midfielder Daniele Mariani.

Both Pajovic and Mariani arrived at the club at the start of the 2023-24 season but the club have now decided to go separate ways and reached an agreement with both players to rescind their contract.

“Birkirkara FC formally announces that it has successfully concluded negotiations with players Jovan Pajovic and Daniele Mariani for the amicable termination of their respective employment contracts,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The club expresses its gratitude to both players for their services and professionalism in reaching a mutual agreement for the termination of their contracts.

