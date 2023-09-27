Birkirkara will be ruing Alexander Satariano’s big miss midway into the second half as they saw their narrow one-goal lead slip from their hands in stoppage time at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Valletta managed to peg the Stripes back with a brilliant header by Federico Falcone, former Birkirkara forward, as the two teams shared the spoils.

Both sides were at the back of a defeat and were eyeing to bounce back with a victory to keep in touch with the upper side of the standings.

After three outings, Birkirkara and Valletta are now on four points with the Stripes set to face Hibernians while Mosta are the Citizens’ next opponents.

