Birkirkara’s Yannick Yankam is the BOV Player of the Month for March.
The 25-year-old Maltese international, who joined Birkirkara from Qormi in 2019, had a very positive season that saw him scoring his first international goal for Malta against North Macedonia and earning himself a nomination for the MFA Player of the Year in the upcoming MFA Football Awards.
Yankam scored Birkirkara’s goal in his team’s 1-1 draw against Mosta.
Going 1-0 down, the attacking midfielder picked a cross from the left from Andrea Ciolacu with his shot hitting the upright before finding itself into the back of the net.
