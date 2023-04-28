Birkirkara’s Yannick Yankam is the BOV Player of the Month for March.

The 25-year-old Maltese international, who joined Birkirkara from Qormi in 2019, had a very positive season that saw him scoring his first international goal for Malta against North Macedonia and earning himself a nomination for the MFA Player of the Year in the upcoming MFA Football Awards.

Yankam scored Birkirkara’s goal in his team’s 1-1 draw against Mosta.

Going 1-0 down, the attacking midfielder picked a cross from the left from Andrea Ciolacu with his shot hitting the upright before finding itself into the back of the net.

