A hairdressing salon in Birkirkara was destroyed by fire this afternoon, sparking traffic chaos in busy Valley Road.

The police said the fire at D Hair Salon was reported at 4.50pm but was controlled by members of the Civil Protection Department in just over half an hour.

D Hair Salon on fire. Video: Matthew Bonnici Cocks

Nobody was injured.

Witnesses said buses were forced to a halt in the middle of the road and traffic was barred from the area as rescuers put out the fire.

Eyewitness Matthew Bonnici Cocks had just left a bus on a nearby stop when he heard people shouting "get out, get out, move out of the way". 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.