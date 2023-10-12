A hairdressing salon in Birkirkara was destroyed by fire this afternoon, sparking traffic chaos in busy Valley Road.

The police said the fire at D Hair Salon was reported at 4.50pm but was controlled by members of the Civil Protection Department in just over half an hour.

D Hair Salon on fire. Video: Matthew Bonnici Cocks

Nobody was injured.

Witnesses said buses were forced to a halt in the middle of the road and traffic was barred from the area as rescuers put out the fire.

Eyewitness Matthew Bonnici Cocks had just left a bus on a nearby stop when he heard people shouting "get out, get out, move out of the way".