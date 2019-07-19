Birkirkara’s continued their busy summer spending when they announced the signing of Argentine striker Federico Falcone.

The 29-year-old striker arrived in Malta yesterday and underwent a medical test before he put pen to paper on a one-year contract, with an option of another year.

For Falcone, his move to Birkirkara marks a return to Maltese football football after a two-year absence.

The towering striker had made a name for himself when in 2015 he joined Valletta and with the capital club he established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the BOV Premier League.

In fact, during his spell at Valletta he made 41 appearances at the club scoring 21 goals, playing a pivotal role in helping the Citizens to the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

Falcone’s arrival is a major transfer coup for Birkirkara who in the last few weeks have announced a series of marquee signings as the Stripes look to put behind them a disappointing 2018-19 season which saw the club fail to win any domestic honour besides missing out on European football for a second successive season.

At Birkirkara, Falcone is likely to form a lethal attacking partnership with Luis Edison ‘Tarabai’ who also joined the Stripes this summer.

Coach John Buttigieg certainly has an abundance of riches upfront as apart from Falcone and Tarabai he can also bank on Maltese forwards Luke Montebello and Michael Mifsud as well as Brazilian forward Jorginho.