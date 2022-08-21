Birkirkara have secured a remarkable result as they became Malta’s first representative to register a victory in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The Stripes cancelled a one-goal deficit to score two second-half goals and beat Northern Ireland champions Glentoran 2-1 in their final qualifying game from Group 7.

Maltese players Raina Giusti and Charlene Zammit were Birkirkara’s heroes as they completed a famous comeback for the Stripes against a team that is already nine games in their domestic championship and had players representing Northern Ireland in the recent UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

