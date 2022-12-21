Birkirkara have lifted the first silverware of the season after clinching the Assikura Women’s Super with a 2-0 victory over Swieqi United at the Centenary Stadium.

The Stripes picked up their sixth Super Cup thanks to first-half goals from Ann-Marie Said and Sara Saliba as they continue to add more trophies to their cabinet.

This was the first Women’s Super Cup edition since 2019 following the Covid-19 pandemic which halted the plans for the last two editions of this trophy.

