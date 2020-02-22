BIRKIRKARA 2

Caio 34; Yankam 79

HIBERNIANS 1

Grech 45 pen.

Birkirkara’s impressive comeback continues as they earned another three points thanks to a 2-1 win over Hibernians.

During the first half, shots at goal were few and far in between. On 12 minutes, Joseph Mbong received an assist on the right but his rising shot from the edge of the area ended just over the bar.

Birkirkara took the lead on 34 minutes. Caio Prado received a cross from the left by Isaac Ntow, controlled and hit low with the ball being deflected by Ferdinando Apap past goalkeeper Marko Jovicic to end at the back of the net.

With the end of the first half approaching, a freekick from the right by Tarabai was tipped into a corner by Hogg. Off Matthew Guillaumier’s corner from the right, Enrico Pepe fouled Andrei Agius inside the area; the referee pointed to the penalty spot and Jake Grech made no mistake to level matters.

The Stripes held the initiative during the second half and on 62 minutes, Yannick Yankam was unlucky to hit the upright with a header off a Matthew Guillaumier corner from the right.

Eight minutes later, Isaac Ntow advanced on the left and into the area before delivering a cross which was deflected by Jens Wemmer; Gabi Izquier tried to head the ball into a corner but Caio Henrique Prado managed to hold the ball in play, rounded a defender and tried his luck with a shot which was blocked by Ferdinando Apap on the goal line.

However, Birkirkara regained the lead on 79 minutes. Following a quickly-taken freekick by Claudio Bonanni, Federico Falcone chested the ball down for Caio Henrique Prado on the right and off the latter’s cross, Yannick Yankam slotted the ball past goalkeeper Jovicic.