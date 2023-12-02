Birkirkara interim coach Brian Chetcuti is expecting a strong response from the players as the troubled Premier League side take on champions Ħamrun Spartans in this weekend’s opening match on Saturday (kick-off: 2pm).

It has been a difficult seven days for the Stripes who last week saw their coach Giovanni Tedesco step down from his post after his team suffered a stunning 2-0 defeat at the hands of Naxxar Lions that left the team in the lower part of the standings, just outside the relegation zone and ten points adrift of joint-leaders Ħamrun Spartans and Floriana.

On Monday, club president Michael Valenzia made it clear that he was unhappy with the performance of his players and warned them that in their next three matches, they will be fighting for their future at the club.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...