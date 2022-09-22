Defending champions Birkirkara have continued to establish their names in the history of the Maltese women’s game after setting a new league unbeaten record.

Their 1-1 draw against Swieqi United on the opening day of the new-look Assikura Women’s League has extended the Stripes’ run to 70 games.

This means that Jose Borg’s side has now surpassed the previous record set by Hibernians during the 1999/2000 and 2004/2005 seasons.

