Until quite recently, Birkirkara have found it very difficult to hold a place in the top sphere of Maltese football. Many times, they built a very good team but unfortunately, it was never strong enough to hold its own amongst the top clubs, let alone to win honours.

This was especially so in the ’50s and 60s when the club was known as the ‘Yo-Yo’ club of Maltese football.

It seemed that the Stripes were not good enough to command a permanent place in the top division. At the same time, they were also too good for the lower division.

A marked improvement in the club’s fortunes was seen in the early Seventies when at last the sun seemed to be shining on them. This was one of the best eras in the turbulent history of the club.

In 1970-71, they narrowly lost promotion to the First Division but the next season they pooled their experience to win a merited place in the First Division.

