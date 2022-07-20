Birkirkara are close to bringing back Brazilian winger Alex ‘Lecao’ Paixao.

The Stripes, now under the charge of coach Giovanni Tedesco, are looking to build a competitive squad ahead of the new season and have targeted Lecao as one of their main targets in their rebuilding process.

Alves started the 2020-21 season with Birkirkara FC but last January he decided to start a new challenge in Saudi Arabia with Al-Washm.

The 29-year-old has again been offered the chance to return to Birkirkara and the player accepted the opportunity and agreed personal terms with the Stripes’ top hierarchy.

Alves is expected to arrive in Malta next week to finalise his return to the club.

