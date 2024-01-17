Birkirkara have completed the signing of Ghana defender Edward Sarpong.

The Stripes were expected to be busy on the market after parting ways with five players this month and had targeted a defensive reinforcement as one of their priorities.

Birkirkara said that they have agreed terms with 27-year-old Sarpong who put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

“Birkirkara FC is delighted to announce the acquisition of Edward Sarpong, a dynamic twenty-seven-year-old player,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

