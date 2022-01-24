Birkirkara have reached an agreement with Sta Lucia FC to sign goalkeeper Julani Archibald on loan until the end of the season.

The Stripes have been looking for a goalkeeper to add more cover to their squad after regular goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes has been ruled out by injury for six weeks.

Initially, Birkirkara had signed Italian goalkeeper Luca Savelloni at the end of December. However, the towering custodian played only one match with the club, against Balzan last week, and decided to leave the club due to personal reasons.

Birkirkara have re-entered the market for a goalkeeper and opened talks with Sta Lucia to sign Archibald.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta