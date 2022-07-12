Birkirkara have secured the signing of Italian attacking midfielder Kevin Tulimieri.

The Italian attacking midfielder has put pen to paper on a one-year contract and has now started his pre-season preparations with the Stripes under new coach Giovanni Tedesco.

Tedesco has a good knowledge of the qualities Tulimieri possesses as the Italian tactician worked with Tulimieri during his spell with Ħamrun Spartans in season 2018-19.

“Birkirkara FC is pleased to announce the signing of Kevin Tulimieri who joined our club and will be reunited with Coach Giovanni Tedesco,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The creative versatile player, who can play in midfield and on either wing, is no new name to Maltese football, and will certainly add important depth in midfield.

“Tulimieri has been plying his trade in Malta from the 2018/19 season with Hamrun Spartans, under the guidance of our current head coach, Giovanni Tedesco.”

