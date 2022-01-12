Birkirkara FC completed their first signing of the January transfer window when they announced that Italian goalkeeper Luca Savelloni had joined the Premier League club.

The Stripes were forced to enter the transfer market for a goalkeeper after their no.1, Portuguese shot-stopper Daniel Fernandes was ruled out for six weeks by injury.

Savelloni came through the Pescara youth system and has also represented Italy at Under 17 level.

“The twenty-six-year-old Italian goalkeeper Luca Savelloni is the first acquisition for the Stripes in this January transfer window. The club reached an agreement with Savelloni till the end of the season with an option to extend for another year,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

