Birkirkara FC have announced the signing of Malta international forward Alex Satariano.

The Malta international striker was seeking a new club after earlier this summer he was released by Italian Serie B side Frosinone.

The Stripes were keen to bolster their forward line this summer and earmarked Satariano as a perfect reinforcement, particularly given that the young forward is a Maltese international, giving better opportunity to coach Giovanni Tedesco to be able to rotate his squad.

“Birkirkara FC is pleased to announce the signing of Maltese National Team player Alexander Satariano,” the Premier League club said.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com