Yannick Yankam has left his hometown club Qormi and joined Birkirkara.

The Premier League club said that the talented midfielder had put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Yankam was an influential figure for Qormi last season, making 26 appearances and scoring three goals.

His performances attracted the interest of several top clubs which included champions Valletta.

But in the end, Yankam opted to join the Stripes.

Earlier on Friday, the Malta U-21 midfielder published an emotional post on Friday to thank the Yellow Blacks for their constant support during the past years and said that he is looking forward to a new challenge with the Stripes.

“Thankyou Qormi FC for believing in a 15 year old kid way back when,” Yankam wrote.

“It’s been a rollercoaster. As a team and as a whole village, we laughed, we cried, we won, we lost, we celebrated & experienced heartbreak always together as a family.

Thankyou to my many teammates I’ve had across the years, we have went to battle together for this badge. You are my family always.

To my coaches who pushed me to be better everyday, giving me the opportunity to play & freedom to express myself on the pitch.

To the amazing supporters who saw me grow up in front of their eyes. You were behind me every step of the way, from day 1 (picture left, u15, very first game for Qormi) till the last & for that I am eternally grateful.

You where patient with me when I was a 16 year old still finding my feet in the league, You stuck by me & the team in difficult times & showed what it really means to be from Qormi with your support every single game. Couldn’t have asked for more.

Qormi has will remain to have a special place in my heart. Not only as a team but also as the place where I’ve lived almost all my life.

It’s hard to say goodbye, but I look forward to the next chapter of my career.