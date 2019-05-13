Birkirkara have completed two major transfer coups as they have signed Italian defender Enrico Pepe and attacking midfielder Miguel Alba.

For the Stripes the acquisition of Pepe and Alba are a significant statement of intent as the Premier League side look to bounce back after a very disappointing 2018-19 season where they failed to challenge for any major domestic honour while they also missed out on qualification to European football.

Pepe, the former Floriana defender has established himself as one of the best centre backs in the BOV Premier League over the years.

In fact, last season he played a pivotal role to help Ħamrun Spartans finish in a creditable fourth place in the BOV Premier League.

Birkirkara agreed a deal with the Spartans for the Italian defender who had a one year left on his contract.

The Stripes then quickly agreed personal terms with the Italian defender who put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

"Birkirkara FC are delighted to announce that defender Enrico Pepe has signed a three-year contract with our club. He becomes the first signing for the summer transfer market.

"Pepe has established himself as one of the best defenders in Malta after he has been playing in the BOV Premier League for the last four seasons.

He will join the team for today's training session as the Stripes get their pre-season underway."

As for Alba, the Argentine will be making a return to the Valley Club after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The talented midfielder played a key role for Valletta in their successful run for the league championship and was voted as the best overseas player.

It looked as though Alba would remain with the Citizens but talks over a new contract proved unsuccessful as the Malta champions were not ready to meet the terms being requested by the player.

Alba has already donned the Stripes colour after he made his debut in Maltese football back in January 2017 for a six-month spell.