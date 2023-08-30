Birkirkara FC have brought in young Italian midfielder Manuel De Filippis.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed the Stripes with his speed and his technical ability and has been offered a contract for the upcoming midfielder.

De Filippis is expected to form part of the club’s U-19 squad primarily this season but he could also be given an opportunity to feature for the first team.

De Filippis has come through the youth ranks of Salernitana and in December 2022 he moved to Spain where he featured for the U-19 team of Numancia.

Now the attacking midfielder is set to continue his career with Birkirkara.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com