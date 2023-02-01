Birkirkara made a late acquisition on Deadline Day when they signed Romanian forward Andrei Ciolacu from Floriana.

The 30-year-old forward had been on the books of Floriana since the start of last season and made 17 appearances for the club and scored six goals.

However, this season the Romanian forward struggled for first-team football and he decided to seek pastures new.

Birkirkara, who have been on the look-out for a forward during the January transfer window, made a last-minute move for the forward and completed a deal very late on Deadline Day.

